Family of fallen Oklahoma Air National Guardsman inviting Oklahomans to his memorial service

Oklahoma Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts, was killed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during a rocket attack in Iraq. Roberts served with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, which is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy photo by the Roberts family)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of an Oklahoma Air National Guardsman who was killed in Iraq back in March has released a letter to Oklahomans, inviting everyone to celebrate his life.

Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, was killed in a rocket attack on March 11 while deployed to Taji, Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

His family released the following letter to Oklahomans on Wednesday:

“Family and Friends,

“We have spent the last two months in a season of unresolved mourning. While we cannot offer resolution, we are happy knowing that we can finally honor the life of a great man, a hero, and someone we all love. We hope you all will be able to join us in celebrating Marshal Roberts.

“Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts deployed with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS), 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He died as the result of a rocket attack at Camp Taji on March 11, 2020. Marshal was the first member in the history of the Oklahoma Air National Guard to be killed in combat. Marshal’s service to his country and ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Marshal’s family is not limited to only those related by blood and marriage. His friends and fellow Airmen at the 138th Fighter Wing and beyond were an extremely important part of shaping his life. His memorial service will include the culmination of all the relationships he built and cherished, through a ceremony officially promoting him to the rank of Technical Sergeant.

“One of the customs involved in getting promoted is to “tack on” the new rank of the member. Since we are unable to do a traditional ceremony, we are asking anyone with a special memory or funny story about Marshal to write them down and leave them in a designated area outside of the sanctuary. Military members are welcome to attach the message to technical sergeant stripes.

“Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and we hope to see you on Saturday.

“Please join us for Marshal’s visitation and memorial service.”

Visitation:

Friday, May 15, 2020, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Floral Haven Funeral Home (Chapel), 6500 S. 129th East Avenue Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Memorial Service:

Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Claremore Expo Center, 400 Veterans Pkwy, Claremore, OK 74017