Family of man killed by officer react to officer’s manslaughter charge after shooting, killing another man

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of a man who was shot and killed by an officer in 2013 in Custer County is speaking out after that same officer was charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing a man in The Village in July.

“When this happens, you just seem to relive it all over again,” Wilbur Goodblanket told KFOR.

Goodblanket and his wife Melissa said they’re having to relive what happened to their 18-year-old son when body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting in The Village that happened back on July 25th was released to KFOR on Monday.

Officer Chance Avery was responding to a domestic call at the time.

“Where’s the god***n police?” 49-year-old Christopher Poor is heard asking in the video, while seen holding a baseball bat.

“Put the bat down right now,” Avery said.

“I will now that you’re here,” Poor responds.

“Headquarters, throw me another unit,” Avery said. “Put the bat down now.”

“Putting it down. I just asked…” Poor replied.

“Set it down!” Avery yelled.

“You put your M**** in my face,” Poor yelled at Avery.

You then see Avery fire three shots, hitting Poor in the chest. Poor then hits the ground.

At no point in the video do you see Poor raise the bat or attempt to swing it at the officer.

Poor died hours later at a local hospital.

Avery’s attorney, Gary James, told KFOR on Monday that Avery had every right to use deadly force because Poor ignored multiple commands to drop the bat and continued to approach Avery.

He released this statement:

“Today, the Oklahoma County District Attorneys Office released the body worn camera of Corporal Chance Avery surrounding the officer involved shooting on July 25, 2020 in the City of The Village. The body worn camera video reflects that Mr. Poor made the decision to advance on Corporal Avery and Melissa Poor while armed with a metal baseball bat. Mr. Poor was given multiple commands to drop the baseball bat. He did not comply. Instead, he angrily confronted Corporal Avery and demanded that Corporal Avery drop his service weapon. Mr. Poor then advanced towards Corporal Avery, while moving the baseball bat from his left hand to his right hand. He then begins moving the barrel of the bat upwards. When Mr. Poor was within 6 feet of Corporal Avery and Melissa Poor, Corporal Avery discharged his weapon in defense of his life and Melissa Poor’s life. The defense will be releasing a PowerPoint presentation reflecting key evidence gathered in a frame by frame analysis of this video. It is still being finalized. We have attached Frame # 1631 of the video. This Frame shows the baseball bat in the right hand of Mr. Poor as he advances on Corporal Avery. You can see the barrel of the bat is beginning to move upward at the time Corporal Avery makes the decision to shoot.” GARY JAMES, ATTORNEY

Mah-Hi-Vist Goodblanket

For the Goodblankets, the scene in The Village and the officer who pulled the trigger, is all too familiar.

“This December will be seven years. It was Dec. 21, 2013,” Melissa Goodblanket said on Monday.

That night, the two called 911 while their son, Mah-Hi-Vist, was having a medical episode.

Mah-Hi-Vist allegedly advanced at the deputies with a knife, and when a stun gun would not subdue him, according to authorities, the deputies shot him seven times, killing him.

One of those deputies was Avery.

“It is past due for anyone who wears a badge to be held accountable for their actions. Way past due,” Melissa Goodblanket said.

Avery and the other deputy were cleared by the Custer County District Attorney.

Both of them were awarded a Medal of Valor just a few months later because of their response to the call at the Goodblanket home.

“When they gave these guys Medals of Valor, I mean, how many times can you spit in somebody’s face,” Mike Meadows, Goodblanket’s brother, told KFOR on Monday.

On Friday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Avery for the July 25 shooting in The Village.

“We’re both grateful that the D.A. in Oklahoma County had the b**ls to do this,” Melissa said.

On Tuesday, James sent KFOR a statement regarding the 2013 shooting saying, “First throws a knife and misses then attacks. Avery pushes him away as he is attacking. Witnesses present. Cleared by the DA. Never filed a lawsuit.”

However, the Goodblankets are standing by their belief that their son never had a knife or tried to hurt anyone.

“We just want the truth out there,” Melissa Goodblanket said.

The Village Police Department also released a statement on Monday regarding the July 25 shooting, saying they stand behind Avery and are shocked that criminal charges have been filed.

