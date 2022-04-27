NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of 36-year-old Shed Euwins, who was shot and killed in early April, delivered a list of demands to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn Wednesday afternoon after he declined to press charges against the shooter, citing the Oklahoma Stand Your Ground Law.

However, the family isn’t satisfied as they seek answers and charges in the case.

Dozens gathered on the lawn of the Cleveland County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon in protest of Mashburn’s decision.

Chants of “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” rang out inside as they marched to Mashburn’s office.

“We are just grieving the loss of our brother and our family member,” said Angel Euwins, Shed’s sister. “He has five children that are grieving his loss.”

“I need the public’s support to get these answers for my children,” said Euwins’ ex-wife, Nicole Zegrati.

Witnesses told police that Euwins, unprovoked, aggressively approached a vehicle that was stopped at a red light near the University of Oklahoma’s campus.

“He had been yelling, had approached his vehicle in an aggressive manner and began to swing at the driver who had his windows rolled down,” Mashburn said. “The driver had his 10-year-old son in the backseat at that point.”

Mashburn said the driver put the gun in his lap as Euwins came closer and told him to stop. The person shot Euwins as he allegedly took a swing.

“I don’t know if he was going to punch me, I don’t know what he was going to do, but I shot him,” said the shooter who called 911. “I got my son with me; he came up to my car. I didn’t know what he was going to do to me.”

“This is an unfortunate situation that clearly falls within the Stand Your Ground statute,” Mashburn said. “It’s not even a close call.”

Mashburn did not file charges in the case. He said Euwins also has a mental health history that they’ve encountered before just last year.

“He approached a lady and started banging on the hood of her car and calling her names, threatened her at that time,” Mashburn said.

According to Mashburn, it’s not only that he won’t prosecute the shooter, but he can’t.

“It is forbidden by law in the state of Oklahoma to prosecute someone who is in reasonable fear for their life and has to use deadly force,” he said. “In the statute, it even says that a person who uses that deadly force is immune from prosecution and civil liability.”

Euwins’s family, however, insists that this is out of character for him and that he loved jogging around the University of Oklahoma’s campus on weekends.

“He did not deserve this at all,” Euwins’ sister said.

“Unfortunately, it’s a horrible situation,” Mashburn said. “I feel bad for Mr. Euwins, his family.”

The police report on the incident is heavily redacted, and outside of basic information as to where it happened etc. it only shows the races of the two men involved and that they were both African American.

The shooter’s name has not been released at this time since no charges were filed.

A meeting is scheduled for next week between Euwins’s family and Mashburn to discuss the situation and answer any questions.