GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A missing Oklahoma man in Guthrie has a mother and daughter distraught as the Logan County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Daniel Wesley John since he was last seen at an ATM last week, early Wednesday morning.

The family knew something was wrong when John never returned to his home in the RV Pioneer Park near I-35 and East Seward Road in Guthrie last week. Adding to his mysterious disappearance, he left his phone and car at home.

“He loves us. He loves us so, so much. And he’s very vocal about that. He tells us he loves us every single morning,” said Lyndsie John, daughter of missing Oklahoma man.

John’s daughter spoke exclusively with KFOR. In tears, they are just wanting his safe return home.

“I just want you to come home and we love you so much,” said John.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel John was last seen making a $40 withdrawal from an ATM in Oklahoma City around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22nd. But the shoes he was wearing at that time were found at his home along with the car he was driving.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe he took his wallet and keys and may be barefoot since all of his shoes have been accounted for.

“Being barefooted doesn’t mean that he didn’t grab a pair of shoes at Walmart that we don’t know about… The fact that he has his wallet and he’s not using a bank card is another concern of ours,” said Troy Dykes, undersheriff, Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday morning, McIntyre Law Chopper 4 joined in the search surrounding the woody area around the Pioneer RV Park.

Another concern is he doesn’t have his daily medication.

“No foul play is believed to have happened here. We obviously have some concerns that there’s some medication that he normally takes for some medical conditions that he hasn’t had in about five or six days. And so, with that, knowing that he’s without this medication, we would consider this case where it’s a vulnerable adult. So, we’ve got a lot of concerns for his safety and health,” said Dykes.

Daniel John is 47 years old, weighs 200 pounds, is 5’10 and has brown eyes and hair.

The family describes him as a loving husband and father.

“My dad. He’s a really great dad. He’s like the anchor in our family. He holds us together,” said John.

John is a traveling welder but there has been no sign of him working.

If you have any information on where he may be, contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (405)282-4100. You can remain anonymous.

Their search efforts will continue along with speaking with more coworkers and friends.