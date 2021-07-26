Family of Oklahoma murder victim meets her heart recipient, listens to heartbeat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a teenager who was murdered in April of 2020 while attending a party in southwest Oklahoma City was able to meet her heart recipient and hear her heartbeat.

“He was able to hear his mommy again,” Bobbie Renfrow told KFOR.

Renfrow is taking about her 2-year-old grandson, Spencer, who was able to hear his mom’s heartbeat earlier this month.

“It was amazing. I cried my eyes out,” Renfrow said.

It’s now been over a year since Renfrow hugged her 18-year-old daughter, Madison Farley, for the last time.

Maddie was murdered during a robbery while attending a party in southwest Oklahoma City in April of 2020.

Earlier this month, Renfrow and Spencer were able to meet Maddie’s heart recipient. Maddie’s LifeShare nurse, Holly, was also present for the reunion.

“To protect everybody’s privacy you know, I sent a mass letter out to LifeShare stating that I would like open communication with any recipient that wanted to be a part of us, and Debbie, her heart recipient, she wanted contact with us,” Renfrow said.

Debbie flew to Oklahoma from California to meet Maddie’s family, which has now led to a very special friendship.

“Debbie will send Spencer like gifts, like books and what not, and she always writes ‘love Debbie and Mommy,’” Renfrow said.

Renfrow told KFOR police have now located the gun that they believe was used to kill Maddie, but they still have not identified any suspects.

“They’re at the point right now where they have to start at the beginning and hoping that maybe they missed something,” she said.

While Maddie’s family continues to wait for police to connect the dots, Renfrow told KFOR the reunion with Maddie’s heart and the new friendship with Debbie is bringing some peace through all of the pain.

“It gave me so much closure. Now, I know that Maddie didn’t get wasted. She went to a good home,” Renfrow said. “We lost Maddie, but I gained two whole families out of this and it’s just, it’s amazing. It really is.”