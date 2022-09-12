OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court – suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.

Star Shells, courtesy Shells’ family

“The OCPD is going to have to account for the death of Star Shells on this one, and that’s just a tragedy,” said attorney Cameron Spradling, who is representing the family.

“He didn’t take one, he took two people. Somebody that I loved, somebody that I didn’t get a chance to,” Connie Basco, Shells’ mother, told News 4 shortly after the crash occurred.

The family of Star Shells, and the father of her unborn baby, are now suing the city of Oklahoma City after a deadly crash on May 24th, 2021.

The new lawsuit alleges officers were “grossly negligent” and “reckless.”

“OKCPD’s meaningless and stupid chase was a violation of Star Shells and Elijah Reeves III’s fundamental due process right to life,” the court document reads.

“Speeds are about 65. Speeds are 70. We are still northbound,” said an officer over the police scanners. “85. About 95 miles-an-hour.”

Police said minutes before the crash, Wacey Mikles stole a black truck at a construction site.

Wacey Mikles

The engine was running and the keys were in the ignition. However, there was something the suspect did not know.

“In this situation, there was GPS on the stolen vehicle,” said Spradling.

When Mikles came up on Northeast 16th and MLK, 28-year-old shells was driving her white Impala through a green light.

Police say Mikles tried to swerve and slammed on the brakes, but still hit Shells’ car, killing her. Shells was 5-months pregnant with Elijah Reeves III, and just dropped her other children off at school.

“What you’ve taken away from us is irreplaceable,” said Basco in 2021.

Over a year later, in June of 2022, Oklahoma City Police changed their policy by tightening up restrictions on high-speed chases.

“As a result of Star Shells death, they did change the policy not to chase if they have GPS,” said Spradling.

“I don’t understand why you just didn’t stop? I mean, you knew where this car was going,” said Basco.

In addition, OKC Police said a pursuit must be called off if it enters an active school zone and when the suspect endangers the public by excessively speeding.

“They started that chase at around 8 on a Monday morning and were doing 100 miles-an-hour through residential areas, through schools areas, as they crossed 23rd,” said Spradling.

News 4 reached out to city officials that tell us they cannot comment due to the pending litigation.

Mikles’ next court date is set for October 19.