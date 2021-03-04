Family of young woman killed in Oklahoma City wants justice after her killer receives what they believe is a light sentence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Missouri family is not pleased with the sentencing of a woman who killed their daughter in 2019 in Northwest Oklahoma City.

“Nobody wants to hear about their child being killed,” Chris Sullivan told KFOR on Thursday.

It was December 27, 2019, when Sullivan received that painful news.

“It is the most horrible thing that you could possible imagine,” he said. “The last couple of months have been pretty rough.”

Montanah Sullivan

On Tuesday, Montanah Sullivan‘s killer, 23-year-old Grace Huff, a former Casady School athlete, received a 20-year sentence.

Ten of those years will be served in prison and the other 10 will be served on probation. She also will have a one year review with a judge.

“We’re not real happy with the ability for her to be able to come back and appear again in front of the judge in a year and possibly have her sentence commuted all the way where she walks out of the courthouse or gets lesser time,” Sullivan said.

Grace Huff

According to the probable cause affidavit, Sullivan was shot and then dropped off at a hospital near Northwest 150th and Penn.

The documents allege that Huff repeatedly denied that she knew what happened to Huff, while witnesses who were inside the car told police and staff at the hospital that Huff shot Sullivan in the head.

“Her family is going to get to go and see her, even if it’s through glass. They’re going to get to hear the words ‘I love you, I miss you.’ I don’t get to hear those words,” Sullivan said.

Back in July, Huff’s first-degree murder charge was amended to murder in the second-degree due to evidence investigators said suggests the shooting was an accident.

Montanah Sullivan and her father Chris.

“We’re never going to believe it was an accident,” Sullivan said. “We’ll continue to keep fighting for justice for Montanah.”

Huff’s one year review is scheduled for March 4, 2022.