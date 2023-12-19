ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been nearly two weeks since a deadly shooting in Anadarko left one man dead and questions unanswered. The victim’s family now has a $10,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information.

Anadarko Police said they got a call just after 10 p.m. on December 7 about shots fired in the 100 block of Moran drive.

D’Angelo Pollard. Image courtesy Raquel Pollard.

When they got there, 36-year-old D’Angelo Pollard was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“He would call me every morning and say, grandmother, good morning, i love you. Have a blessed day,” said Carolyn Cato, D’Angelo Pollard’s grandmother.

Police told News 4 they are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is at the top of their priority.

D’Angelo’s family wants to know more.

“I didn’t get to see him or anything….say goodbye, anything. All that I can say is that it’s good to know the Lord… and no weapon formed against me and my family will prosper,” said Cato.

“I’ve been knowing D’Angelo since he was in his teens. I’ve been knowing D’Angelo most of his life. So for this to happen, it just broke my heart,” said Vallerie Willhoite, D’Angelo Pollard’s bonus mom.

Vallerie Willhoite, who D’Angelo called his bonus mom, has now put up a reward for help to find what happened.

“I own Vallerie’s Helping Hands, and we just wanted to do a $10,000 reward, so my children and the family and the community of Anadarko can get the justice that we all deserve,” said Willhoite.

As family enters the holiday season without a father, son, or friend, they hold on to the memories of D’Angelo Pollard.

“When we was having the vigil, an orbit showed up in the sky. I went to dancing…thanking the Lord, letting me know that he was there in spirit….he wasn’t there in the flesh, but he was there in spirit,” said Cato.

Anadarko Police also have a $1,000 reward. If you know anything about the shooting, call police.