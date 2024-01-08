OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma family is now out hundreds of dollars and scrambling to find a new place to live. They gave the money to someone they thought would be their new landlord, but found out the home is really owned by someone else.

“As soon as he told me that, the man was like, ‘oh, he wants more money,’ I said, ‘oh, no, stop. that’s a scam,'” said Porsha Mason, who is out hundreds of dollars.

In December, the Mason family saw a listing on Zillow and Facebook Marketplace for a home in Oklahoma City.

They said they spoke with someone named Larry Blair, the man claiming to be the listing agent.

“He said the rent is $800 and then it went to $400 and then it went down $200. So then I started to get suspicious,” said Mason.

When the Mason family told Blair they thought the whole thing was a scam, his response was, “I’m not a scammer and I’ll never be till I die.”

“He’s been asking like to cash app him for the deposit and he kept saying something about his lawyer we have to look over the paperwork…he did our background,” said Anthony Mason, Porsha’s husband.

They ended up paying a $500 deposit anyway through cash app, signed a lease through email, and were told they would get the house keys.

However, after packing up the U-Haul, no keys were given. The Masons asked for a refund and got a screenshot of a $500 transaction through cash app.

The screenshot is actually of the original transaction the Masons first sent for the deposit.

The money was never refunded through to their account.

“I actually had to break down yesterday, to be honest. I started crying, like, just it finally processed in my mind,” said Mason.

News 4 tried to call the man claiming to be the broker.

“The reason I didn’t give him the key is because he didn’t fill background procedure,” said Blair.

We were able to find the number for the home’s real listing broker.

He confirmed Larry Blair does not work for them and now wants to help the family.

“From that real estate community, we can we can help you guys to get back on track and get you something,” said the listing broker.

The listing broker said this is a common problem on Zillow where people will take photos of houses and put them up for rent or sale , when the house is owned by someone else or not even for sale.