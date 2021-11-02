Family partners with Norman police, offering $5,000 for information leading to retrieval of teenage runaway who is possibly at-risk

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old boy from Norman is missing and possibly at-risk, and his family is partnering with Norman Crime Stoppers to offer a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to him being found.

Jonathan Kelly

Jonathan Kelly, 15, ran away from a home in the 6800 block of Day Drive at around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.

“Investigators believe he may be at-risk,” Norman police said.

Kelly is described as a white male, 5’10” inches tall, 150 pounds and as having brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a white tank top and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding Jonathan Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to call (405) 321-1444, contact Detective Ron Collette at (405) 366-5219 or submit an anonymous tip via Norman Crime Stoppers by phone at 405-366-STOP (7867) or online at www.p3tips.com/1323.