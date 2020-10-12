Family pleading for answers after daughter’s murder remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A mother is still pleading for answers six months after her daughter was murdered at a party in southwest Oklahoma City.

“It’s been almost six months since Maddie was killed and we still don’t have any answers,” Bobbie Renfrow told KFOR on Sunday.

Back on April 9th, roughly six months shy of her 19th birthday, Madison Farley was murdered inside a home near S.W. 44th and Agnew while attending a party.

“From what I understand, it could have been retaliation from something somebody else did at that party and Maddie was just in the way,” Renfrow said. “It was just an accident. They didn’t get anything. They got too scared when their gun went off, they ran.”

Madison later died at the hospital, robbed of the chance to see her baby boy, Spencer, turn one.

“We have Maddie on top of our entertainment center and he always points at her urn and he’ll say ‘momma, momma’ and it’s just so sad,” Renfrow said.

Investigators have been working around-the-clock on the case but they still have not made any arrests and have no solid leads, according to Renfrow.

“It’s like one day they think they have him and the next they don’t. It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” said Renfrow. “All I know is, they’re still walking free. Spencer is still without his mommy.”

Renfrow is desperate for answers, begging anyone who witnessed her daughter’s senseless murder to come forward.

“To have to go to bed every single night with no answers, it is, it’s terrible. Somebody knows something. There were too many people there. I just need that one person to say something. It would just crack open the whole case,” Renfrow said.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the Homicide Tip line at (405)-297-1200.

