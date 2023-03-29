SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Shawnee family as well as the tow truck community are grieving a sudden and tragic loss after a father of two was hit and killed by a semi truck Tuesday night.

“Family was his thing. He was fun to be around,” said Kathy Welch, the victim’s mother. “He loved his kids.”

Courtesy Kathy Welch

Welch and her family are feeling the loss of her son, Kyle McCullough, 27. His loved ones said he was a goofball, had an infectious smile, and was caring.

“He was my baby,” said Welch.

Late Tuesday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said McCullough was working along I-40 just east of Shawnee. His girlfriend, Christina Skaggs, said he had just strapped down a car onto his tow truck when he was hit by an oncoming semi truck.

Skaggs was sitting in the passenger seat.

“I just felt we got hit. I looked up and I saw Kyle’s body flying and hit the ground,” said Skaggs.

Skaggs told News 4 reality has still not set in. She has not been able to sleep.

“That semi slowed and pulled over just a little bit and then left the scene,” said Trooper Eric Foster.

Pottawatomie County Deputies were called and eventually caught up with the semi. Deputies and Troopers said Shengjie Li, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was behind the wheel.

Shengjie Li, Courtesy of Pottawatomie County Deputies

Lt. Jared Strand’s body camera footage shows the deputies drew their weapons and ordered Li out of the cab.

“Put your hands up! Hands where we can see them!” the deputies can be heard shouting in the video. “Hands on your head. Hands behind your back. You’re being detained.”

Li was taken to the Pottawatomie County Jail on a $100,000 bond for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Deputies said he later bonded out.

“I won’t ever forgive him,” said Welch.

Back at the scene, Welch responded to her son’s girlfriend’s call.

“Troopers told me that I needed to remember him the way he was,” said Welch. “And then I needed to cover my eyes when I drove pass by to go home, because apparently it was pretty bad.”

“That move over law doesn’t just apply to law enforcement or red and blue lights. It also applies to amber lights in even four way flashers on vehicles,” said Trooper Foster. “When those are there, you have to move over. You can’t pass them in an adjacent lane and it’s because of things like this.”

Courtesy Wess Ramirez

Troopers are now seeking a search warrant for the semi truck.

The family and the tow truck community plan to light up the sky for McCullough Friday night. They plan to take a yard full of trucks and drive from Shawnee to McCloud past Sooners yard at 6:00 p.m.