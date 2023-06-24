CASHION, Ok (KFOR) — July 2 marks one year since former Cashion football star Brexten Green passed away in a cliff-diving accident. Now, the family has built a foundation in memory of him hoping to help others. Brexten’s mom and best friend said the memories of him, and the legacy he left behind are what carry them each day.

“Well there’s nothing worse in this world than losing your son or child,” said LaMae Green, Brexten’s mom.

In the year that has followed the tragic passing of Brexten, his family and friends never lose sight of the hope he’s leaving behind.

“I mean right afterwards you just have two of his friends that made professions of faith and got baptized right afterwards because of the impact of Brexten,” said Drew Baker, Brexten’s best friend.

Brexten’s family created the BG 10 memorial foundation in honor of Brexten’s number.

Brexten Green, Courtesy: LaMae Green

Their goal is to give scholarships and donations back to the community who’s supported them the last year.

“If we can help anyone that is going through the same things …going through other needs….loss…you know that’s that’s what we hope to do with this,” said Green.

“I just think our hope for the foundation is that we can impact as many people like Brexten did. Most of all just be there for people because he always was there for all of his friends no matter what,” said Baker.

Brexten’s family is hosting a concert to raise money for the foundation tonight.

“Cam Allen will be opening and then we’ve got Jay Allen, who was on the voice, so a lot of people have seen him before, and his wife, Kylie, will be the final artist.”

A year later, the pain and loss are still there, but Brexten’s family said, there’s joy in the sorrow.

“You still sit there on a Friday night waiting to hear his truck pull up,” said Green.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s just kind of a see you later,” said Baker.

The concert they’re hosting is tonight in Guthrie. The show starts at 7:45pm at the Rustic Rose Barn. For more details on the foundation or the concert, visit their website.