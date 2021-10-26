Family remembers father killed in wreck after suspect speeds through intersection while attempting to evade police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young father was killed in a crash following a police chase late Monday night.

“Sunday, I was harassing him about his Packers,” Erich and Joseph Font told KFOR. “You don’t expect that to be your last text message or your last phone call.”

Their brother, 35-year-old Sean Donahue, was killed in a crash near SW 104th and Penn Monday night.

It happened so fast. Donahue was driving a vehicle for DLO in that area when a vehicle crashed into him. He was killed instantly.

“The violence of the accident, I mean the car, had to roll a couple times in the pictures and it was just mangled and it was a mess,” Erich Font said.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department, a juvenile was behind the wheel and moments earlier, was in a pursuit with police when they refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop near I-44 and SW 104th.

“There were three occupants in the suspect vehicle. All three were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s believed that the driver of the vehicle will be facing charges,” Captain Valeria Littlejohn said.

Donahue’s vehicle rolled several times and was upside down when it finally came to a stop.

“It was stupid. It was senseless, you know. I mean they’re kids driving when they shouldn’t be. Whatever they were chasing them for, what was so important that it had to be that way?” Erich Font said.

Donahue leaves behind a fiancé and a young soon-to-be step son, who the Fonts say was like a son to him.

Officials with DLO sent News 4 the following statement:

“The DLO family is mourning the loss of our colleague Sean Donahue. Sean was a valued member of the DLO team and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Donahue family during this difficult time.”

“Watching your mom see that and you know, and his fiancé DeAnna, Jaxson, I don’t know how they’re processing it,” Erich Font said. “Tell your family you love them every day. Give hugs and kisses when you can. Don’t stay mad. Be kind, appreciate when they’re there. Even if you’re frustrated. Some day, they may not come home.”

The Fonts told KFOR they are preparing to make memorial service arrangements.