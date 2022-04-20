OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say a driver has turned themselves in after a hit-and-run crash killed a woman and injured a child Tuesday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of S.E. 66th St.

Police say 73-year-old Mary Hill was pushing a shopping cart when she was struck by a car. She later died from her injuries. The child, later identified by family as her grandson, nine-year-old Willy Hill, was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to recover.

In an interview with KFOR Wednesday, heartbroken family and neighbors were still shocked by the news.

“We ran underneath the crime scene tape, and that’s just when we knew it was her,” said her daughter-in-law Kara Purvis Hill. “I seen her grocery cart flipped upside down and they had already pronounced that she was dead on scene.”

“It was just a dream. She still had a long life ahead of her,” she added.

Mary Hill (l) pictured with her grandson Willy Hill. Photo provided to KFOR.

Neighbors said Hill had recently moved in to some nearby apartments and was working for a better life, and with the grandson she adored.

“She always had her grandson with her. She got up for him in the mornings,” added a neighbor, April Sanchez.

The driver left the scene before police arrived, but the driver later contacted authorities. Police told KFOR Wednesday that they are still gathering details and are in early phases of the investigation.

“The driver of the incident has been identified; no arrests have been made,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of Oklahoma City Police Department, later telling KFOR charges could be filed in the future.

In the meantime, the family of Mary Hill vowed to remember the best of her, while planning for her funeral.

“She took everybody in as her own and she was a wonderful lady to support,” said Kara, reflecting on her mother-in-law’s impact, and wishing she could turn back time.

“I just wish we could have stopped her from going up there,” she said.