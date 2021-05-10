Family remembers shooting victim as OKCPD continues search for suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I just can’t believe he’s gone already. It’s just hard to believe,” said Manuela Ramirez.

It’s been an emotional couple of days for Ramirez.

Her cousin, Valente Torres was shot and killed.

“He was hardworking. He has a family in Mexico,” she said.

The shooting happened Saturday night.

A neighbor heard the commotion.

“I was out in the back yard walking my puppy dog and I heard three gunshots,” said Sharon Wright.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

That’s when first responders rushed to the scene near SE 26th and Central.

“Upon arrival officers located a victim there who’d been shot multiple times,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators on the scene told News 4 a group was playing volleyball in the back yard, when Giovanni Silva and Torres got into an argument.

Police say Silva shot Torres multiple times.

Torres’ family, still in disbelief.

“Everyone loves him here,” said Ramirez, “he has a little baby!”

Authorities say Silva got away before they arrived.

Investigators now warn he’s likely armed and dangerous.

As the search continues, a small memorial stands in the backyard where Torres was shot.

“I’m so sorry that this happened, I hope they catch whoever did it,” said Wright.

“We just want him to have justice,” said Ramirez.

If you know of Silva’s immediate whereabouts call 911. If you have any other information you can call the homicide tip line 405-297-1200.