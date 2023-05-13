MIDWEST CITY, Okla (KFOR) – The family of a 17-year-old killed in the May 6th Midwest City shooting is speaking out saying they want Calvin Walker Junior to be remembered in a positive light.

Midwest City police say the shooting happened near North Midwest Boulevard and Northeast 10th a week ago. One suspect was taken into custody, but the family wants more answers.

“It’s just been one of those tough situations where the situation had nothing to do with him. You know, hanging with his friends, you know, and he lost his life, hanging with his friends and cousins,” said Elijah Frederick, the uncle of the victim.

Junior’s uncle told KFOR he always kept his family laughing.

“He’s just a wonderful person, just absolutely wonderful person. He took care of his brothers and sisters. He just loved them to death,” said Frederick.

With one person in custody, the family says, that’s not enough.

“He’s supposed to be graduating, you know, high school in a few years, you know,” said Frederick.

A brother, cousin, and friend who’s life was gone in minutes. “We don’t want him just to be another mug shot on the television set. We want people to understand that he was loved, that he loved, that he still cared for us. You know, that’s who he is,” said Frederick.

Junior’s family believes there’s more to the story, and healing to be done.

“Justice is going to be justice, you know, but God is going to be God. And that’s just how we believe in this situation,” said Frederick.

KFOR did reach out to Midwest City police for an update on the events from May 6th, but did not hear back on more arrests or charges. If you would like to help the family, you can send a donation to $mslala0117 on Cash App.



