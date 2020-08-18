Family says man tried to abduct child from Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family says a man in a wheelchair allegedly tried to abduct a 1-year-old child while they were gathered together at a metro park.

According to the police report, the encounter happened during a gender reveal party on Monday at Bluff Creek Park.

Officers say a man in a wheelchair approached the family and struck up a conversation with them. At one point, the man allegedly picked up the 1-year-old girl, put her on his lap, and tried to leave.

“I just know that the family was a little shaken up,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “If something like this were to happen to anybody in the general public, we encourage them to do what this family did, which is call 911 and let investigators look into it.”

The family also took photos of the man and handed them over to investigators.

So far, no arrests have been made.

