Family searching for 1951 tractor stolen in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man’s family is asking for the public’s help finding a missing piece of equipment.

Family members tell KFOR that the fully-restored 1951 John Deere B tractor is used in shows around the area but they discovered it was missing on Veteran’s Day.

John Deere B tractor stolen in Moore

They say thieves broke into a storage unit in Moore and took the tractor, a trailer, lawn equipment, and a couple of generators.

Right now, a reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the tractor.

