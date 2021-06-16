Family searching for answers after missing Wisconsin woman spotted in Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A family is searching for answers after a missing Wisconsin woman, who has developmental disabilities, was spotted in Enid in early June.

“As a mom, I can’t even explain what I’m going through right now,” Amber Wilkerson told News 4.

Wilkerson and her brother, Terry Hutton, spoke with News 4 over FaceTime on Thursday, 15 days after Wilkerson’s daughter, 23-year-old Stephanie Wallace, vanished from her Wisconsin home.

“There are still a lot of questions that we have. There are still so many unknowns,” Hutton said.

Stephanie’s family is worried for her safety, because she has developmental disabilities and has the the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

“The last place she was spotted was on a street here in Enid. It was on North Adams and that was confirmed by a neighbor,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson flew to Oklahoma after hearing that news. She is currently in Enid waiting on police, who are working with police in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to fill in the dots.

Officials with Enid PD told KFOR they’ve discovered someone gave Stephanie a ride to Enid.

“We’ve spoken to the individual that went and picked her up. He’s been cooperative and has provided us with details and told us he dropped her off outside of Enid on the interstate,” Sgt. Aaron Barber said.

Wilkerson told News 4 in addition to developmental disabilities, Stephanie also has epilepsy and is without her medication.

“It is very hard. It’s gut wrenching,” Wilkerson said.

“You can use your imagination on some of the outcomes that come from this and some of the types of investigations that could be ongoing right now,” Hutton said.

If you think you’ve seen Stephanie, contact Sgt. Barber at abarber@enid.org.