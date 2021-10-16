Family searching for answers after relative’s remains found in shallow grave almost 6 months ago

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A family said they are still searching for answers, six months after their relative’s remains were found in the backyard of a Bethany home.

The family said the last update they received was about 3 months ago. Police told them a murder weapon was found. The family alleges, however, that they wouldn’t tell them what it was or how their relative died. Bethany police told KFOR Friday that they are still not releasing any information at this time.

“We would like closure for such a tragedy in our family,” said Holly Taylor, the sister-in-law of the victim found in the shallow grave.

It’s been about five and a half months since the tragic discovery of 43-year-old Clifton Taylor’s remains in a shallow grave of a Bethany home’s backyard.

“It’s devastating,” Taylor said. “It’s just awful.”

Taylor said the family’s last update came about three months ago and that they haven’t heard much since.

“We are still waiting to find out how my brother-in-law passed,” Taylor said in an interview with KFOR on July 29. “What his cause of death was.”

“I just don’t understand why they can’t give us some updates, why they can’t talk to us like we’re concerned family members that are mourning such a horrible event,” Taylor said Friday.

Clifton Taylor

The original discovery was made June 7 by Taylor’s other brother-in-law, Pat. Taylor said she immediately knew it was her brother-in-law Clifton because he had been missing for several weeks. Taylor said the family was also under the impression that Clifton was murdered by another member of their family.

“Pat had already found in his cleaning a lawnmower blade that had duct tape wrapped around one end,” Taylor said in an interview with KFOR on July 29. “So he thought that was like a handle, so he thought maybe this was the murder weapon.”

That weapon was given to police. Meanwhile, the family member they believe is responsible was already in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on unrelated charges at the time of discovery. He was booked into jail on May 22, which was a little over two weeks before Taylor’s remains were found. Fast forward almost six months later. The family said they’ve been unable to get updates on the case as they continue to grieve their loss and hope for answers.

“Our family would love some closure and love to know that we are safe from the person that took Cliff’s life,” Taylor said.

KFOR also reached out to the office of the medical examiner as well to see if they determined a cause of death and how long the remains had been there. We were told the report would be emailed to us as soon as it becomes available.