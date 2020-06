OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been almost a month since family and friends began searching for a missing Oklahoma teenager.

Officials say it has been about a month since 16-year-old Connor Olson was last seen.

He left Cedar Ridge Behavioral Hospital by scaling a 10-foot fence. While searching for him, a staff member reportedly saw him running into the woods near N.E. 23rd and Sooner Rd.

If you have seen him, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.