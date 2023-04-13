OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Loved ones of Dana “Latrell” Kirven are uneasy after the 26-year-old died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the family released balloons over Lake Hefner in Kirven’s memory, praying for answers in this unexpected death.

“Long live Latrell!” a couple dozen family members and friends shouted at Stars and Stripes Park as the balloons were released to float above the lake.

Director of Communications for the jail Mark Opgrande said Kirven was booked in at 12:57 a.m. Saturday morning and found unresponsive in a receiving area at 6:48 a.m.

Dana Kirven, Oklahoma County Detention Center

EMSA and Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel arrived at approximately 6:53 a.m. and continued life-saving measures. EMSA transported Kirven to the hospital, where he was declared deceased at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

His mother, Volarie Kirven, is calling jail staff “negligent.”

“Nobody checked on my baby for 6 hours,” she told KFOR in tears. “No food. No water. No attention. And then I get the phone call that my child has passed away. I really, really need answers. I need to know why my child was left alone in the cold, nasty jail cell for over 6 hours without any type of medical attention.”

The jail told KFOR Kervin was brought in by Oklahoma City Police on a complaint of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He had been in a car accident hours prior to being booked, and OKCPD say that before taking him to the jail, they took him to the hospital. They said they only took him to the jail after the hospital cleared him.

Kirven’s mother said the hospital gave her son Narcan for the drugs he was on that night, but believes he was released from treatment prematurely.

“They never checked him for concussion,” she said. “They never did x-rays. They never did anything else to make sure that he was OK before they had him transported to the jail. They did not properly do a full exam. They didn’t offer more.”

She shared that her son struggled with his mental health and addiction.

The mother of the 26-year-old wants the community to remember her son fondly.

Latrell Kirven Courtesy of Volarie Kirven

“Latrell had the biggest heart,” she said. “Latrell had the biggest smile. Latrell would do anything for anyone.”

His cousin, Michael Smiley, is also sharing sentiments.

“I will remember him as a big hearted, talented, loving, big individual,” he shared. “That was my guy.”

Kirven’s mother said there’s no rest until they get more answers.

“We just need to release the balloons so we can release some of the anger that we have, and just kind of get peace in our hearts because I know my child is not going to be at peace until I clear his name and find out who was negligent for this,” she said.

A jail spokesperson told KFOR that Kirven was their third inmate death this year. In 2022, 16 inmates died at the jail.

They’re actively investigating Kirven’s death with assistance from Tthe Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to his cause of death.