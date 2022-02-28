OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family is seeking answers after the death of another inmate inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“It seems like it’s a trend for some of these inmates to get killed,” said Rudy Avelar.

His son, Andrew Avelar, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at a hospital.

Andrew Avelar courtesy Oklahoma County Corrections

The jail’s initial investigation concluded Avelar died by suicide. However, not everyone’s buying it.

“Drew wasn’t suicidal,” said Rudy Avelar. “He had things and time taken off to look forward to.”

Michael Washington, the founder of the Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse added that “given the history of the deaths and the many cover ups that we believe have gone on inside this jail, we have reason to believe that Andrew Avelar’s death could have been the result of foul play.”

Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR

In a statement, the CEO Oklahoma County Detention Center, Greg Williams said:

“As with all significant incidents the special investigative unit will conduct a thorough investigation. They will gather the facts of the case by reviewing cameras, interviewing staff and detainees and determine if procedures and policies were followed. We also rely on the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.”

On Monday, KFOR was told by a jail spokesperson that it typically takes months to get an autopsy report back.

Avelar had been locked up since the end of January. He was accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting, stalking and domestic assault and battery.

His death is the fourth inside the jail this year.