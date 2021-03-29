Family speaks out after two killed in Del City shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A family is trying to pick up the pieces after two of their loved ones were killed in a shooting.

“He pulled out a gun and shot them point blank in the face,” said the victim’s family member Justin Lockner.

The family is trying to cope with their new normal.

“Not only did we lose a brother, but we lost a beautiful niece,” said Monica Lockner.

Del City Police say this started as a domestic dispute late Saturday between one of the victims and her significant other.

“Some sort of argument ensued, he shot her, and it appears that maybe the uncle was trying to intervene whenever he was shot,” said Major Bradley Rule with Del City PD.

Family tells News 4, Aussie Paschal was called by his niece, Lakota Wood for help.

They say Aussie rushed to the house with his wife, and Lakota was shot.

“She would take the shirt of her back for you, that’s how she always was,” said her aunt, Lockner.

Moments later, they say Aussie was shot… protecting his wife.

He later died at the hospital.

“God, he had a heart of gold, a heart of gold,” said Lockner, Aussie’s sister.

She says she’s not surprised her brother died protecting his loved ones.

“My brother was a warrior. He died protecting his family,” she said.

“I still think about my niece, and I still think about that little bitty girl that I saw,” said Monica.

She tells us both victims leave behind children of their own.

“A mother lost her daughter, and a wife lost her husband, and that’s all I can keep thinking about,” she said.

Now, all this family can do is hope for some closure.

“We just want justice… we just want justice,” said the Lockner family.

Police tell us they arrested the suspect on the scene.

Devonta Williams

Devonta Williams, 27, is charged with two counts of Murder in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction.