OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of an Arby’s employee who was shot and killed by another employee while working is now suing the teenage suspect and several companies associated with the restaurant.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, Oklahoma City police were called to the Arby’s restaurant near Memorial Rd. and MacArthur Blvd. following a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old D’Quan Brown inside the restaurant, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Brown and 16-year-old Emanuel A. Rollerson, Jr. were involved in an argument at the restaurant.

At some point, Rollerson retrieved a gun and allegedly shot Brown.

The teen was found a short distance away from the restaurant and taken into custody.

Now, Brown’s parents are suing the suspect, Arby’s Restaurant Group, Flynn Restaurants and Restaurant Group, RB American Group, AB Oklahoma Central and MDC Coast 12 – who are all involved with operations at the Arby’s restaurant in one way or another.

“Based on the information available, it is unclear whether a manager was on duty at the time of the events leading to this lawsuit. If there was a manager or supervisor on duty shortly before and at the time of the murder, that manager did nothing to intervene, deescalate or manage the situation and events leading up to D’Quan’s murder,” the suit reads. “Based on the information available, nobody was actually supervising the employees at the restaurant even if there was a manager or supervisor on duty in the moments leading up to and during the murder of D’Quan.”

The lawsuit states Rollerson admitted to the murder and stored the backpack holding the gun at the restaurant. Authorities at the time said the backpack was in the teen’s car. However, the suit goes on to say the security camera system at the restaurant “had been out-of-order for some time and was not in working order on the date of the murder.”

The lawsuit also says the minor was found guilty of several felony charges, including second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, five months before the shooting.

The lawsuit claims negligence, negligent supervision/retention, wrongful death, respondeat superior and breach of fiduciary duty.

The family is seeking $75,000 in actual and punitive damages.

Rollerson faces Murder in the First Degree and Murder in the Second Degree charges.