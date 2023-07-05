OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of an Oklahoma man landed in a hospital ICU the same day Oklahoma County Jail says he was released from their custody, is looking for answers about his death.

Albert Joy Jirik died days after he was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center to a local hospital, spending the entire time on life support, according to friends and family.

“[The hospital] they just told us that his heart had stopped and that he had been unresponsive for quite a amount of time, that it caused significant brain damage,” said Jirik’s former sister-in-law, Jennifer Davis.

“By the time we got there [to the hospital] he was seizing so bad that they had to put him under sedation [and] that’s where he was until he died,” added Jirik’s girlfriend Sabree Edelman.

Was Jirik in poor health?

It’s a medical mystery for his family and friends, who believe he was relatively healthy before he was booked into the jail.

Jirik was stopped by police on June 3rd, arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on an outstanding 3rd degree burglary warrant.

An inmate release report provided to KFOR shows Jirick spent the next six days, nine hours and forty minutes behind bars before he was granted a court ordered medical release at a hospital on June 9th, the same day Edelman says he was placed on a ventilator.

He died at that same hospital on June 26th, after spending more than two weeks on a ventilator.

In an email, a representative from the Oklahoma County Detention Center said Jirik was granted a medical release by a judge’s orders on June 9th and no longer in jail custody from that point on:

We were not informed of his passing since is he is not in our custody. I can tell you Mr. Jirik was booked into the jail on June 3, 2023, for Failure to comply on a 2020 Burglary Charge. He was released from custody by a judge on June 9, 2023. We do not have any further information available to release on him.

Oklahoma County Detention Center Communications Director Mark Opgrande on June 28, 2023

Though the release report he provided to KFOR did not appear certified with signatures from Jirik or jail staff, Opgrande said it is a “common practice”:

Many times, releases are not signed because medical [own recognizance] OR’s often take place when a detainee is taken to the hospital.This is done to ensure the individual receives a level of care for their condition the jail medical provider cannot provide. As presented during the trust meetings each month, the jail have emphasized seeking Medical OR’s. We have sought Medical OR’s for 182 individuals with 54 being granted by the courts since January. It is a common practice. Oklahoma County Detention Center Communications Director Mark Opgrande on June 29, 2023

According to the Arnall Family Foundation, medical ORs are a compassionate option for release for individuals who have complex medical conditions and who the courts have deemed are not a threat to public safety.

But, what happened to Jirik before he was released?

Sabree and Jennifer said the jail won’t return the family’s calls.

In an email to KFOR on June 29th, Oklahoma County Jail Administrator Brandi Garner said she was “saddened to learn of the passing of a former detainee”, but emphasized she couldn’t provide specific information about Albert’s medical condition at the time of his release:

I would like to note, as I have many times before, the population we manage often come to us with chronic untreated health, mental health and substance abuse issues, and we seek medical own recognizance (OR) bonds from the courts to provide access to the highest level of care available. Oklahoma County Detention Center Jail Administrator Brandi Garner on June 29, 2023

An Oklahoma Jail Standards on Notifications guideline from 2021 show an inmate’s emergency contact should be notified as soon as possible after a serious illness or injury.

Sabree said she was listed as Albert’s emergency contact, but told KFOR she wasn’t made aware that anything was wrong until she got a call from St. Anthony hospital staff saying Albert was in their intensive care unit.

“Maybe his heart just gave out and, you know, it’ll be done, you know? But if not, then I want to know what happened,” Sabree said.

“We tried to contact one lady from the jail. She told us we’d have to speak to somebody higher up and that he would be giving us a call. But they’ve never contacted us,” said Jennifer.

“We just want answers. We want to know what happened. I mean, we haven’t heard anything from the Oklahoma County jail,” she added.

What happens next?

It’s still not clear what, if any, serious conditions Albert Jirik may have had before or during those six days he spent in jail.

A 2022 jail administrator training from the Oklahoma State Department of Health references written policies and procedures for medical care and health services, including a medical/mental health screening.

Sabree Edelman told KFOR Oklahoma County took possession of Jirik’s body before releasing it to the funeral home.

She says the family is now considering legal action.