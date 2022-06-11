HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Country music fans have been having a good ole time in Henryetta, courtesy of Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman.

Aikman’s music festival “Highway to Henryetta” is making noise, and fans are enjoying a lineup filled with top country acts.

KFOR producer Jill Wolf is at the festival and provided these pics:

Blake Shelton, a Country Music superstar, is headlining the music festival.

Other country music stars performing during the festival include Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, George Dunham and the Bird Dogs, Mikayla Lane, the Steve Helms Band and Val Mooty.