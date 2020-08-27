Fans react as NBA comes to a standstill after shooting of Jacob Blake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans are unable to go inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena right now. However, some are still hopeful to see the Thunder among other NBA team play their playoff games soon.

The NBA boycott comes days after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It also comes right as the Thunder tied the series with the Houston Rockets at 2-2 with two back to back wins after being down 2-0 in the series.

A lot of fans KFOR talked to, Thunder and otherwise, say they have kept up with these NBA playoffs despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many different opinions are out there now, as it’s come to a standstill once again.

The Thunder and other NBA teams did not play on Wednesday as an act of peaceful protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

“They feel like they’re standing up for a cause and they feel like justice for someone is more important than playing a game,” said Cynthia Underwood, an Oklahoma City resident.

“The NBA should not be protesting anything first of all,” said Sam Oak, an NBA basketball fan. “Second of all, I understand police officers have to do their jobs, they want to get home to their families.”

“The playoffs, you want to see the upsets, you want to see the upbringings and everything,” said Eddie Wutangsy, another NBA basketball fan. “There’s always going to be both sides of the story so that’s good that the NBA is bringing awareness, but the awareness is not going to do so much.”

Game 6 was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 until the postponement. The last time the U.S. saw anything like this in the NBA was in the early 1960s with Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics.

