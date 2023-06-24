OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A place called 8th Street Urban Farm is working to help give back to the community and those experiencing food insecurity throughout Oklahoma City. They partnered with St. Anthony’s Hospital by using what they grow to help stock the food pantry within the hospital and food pantries across the city.

“We noticed there was a lot of food insecurity around the area,” said Evan Mosshart, the lead farmer at 8th Street Urban Farm.

They said the goal is to help provide fresh produce to those who may not have easy access to it.

The lead farmer said the past few years they’ve planted crop, has been extremely successful. Nurses at St. Anthony’s said people are excited to have food that is grown fresh outside the hospital.

“Our patients have been really grateful for our integrated food pharmacies and all of our clinical settings. We have about four sites across the U.S. to help the Oklahoma network right now. It just it means the world to them,” said Andrew Ochs, the Regional Director of Mission Integration at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

8th Street Urban Farm said they hope to continue building farms across the city so they can help more food pantries provide fresh produce.

“To give somebody maybe something that they grew up with like some collard greens or you know something that you know they remember eating at their grandma’s house but they’re never going to get it at a normal food pantry…. We get to give that away and it’s a blessing,” said Mosshart.