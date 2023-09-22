OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Orr Family Farm kicks off 2023 Fall attractions with Oklahoma’s own Queen of Country herself, Reba McEntire.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene earlier today with a first hand view of the Reba Maze, and a “first class” ariel sneak peek of what attendees can expect upon arrival.

If you are looking to get lost in the Country Music Corn Maze nearest you? Orr Family Farm is more than 40 farms across the U.S. proud to honor country music legend Reba McEntire in their mazes this year.

The Orr Family Farm is preparing to allow visitors to come get lost, while finding fun!

The “experience surrounding some “farm-tastic” fun this fall at Orr will be open select dates September 23rd – November 11th.

For more information and directions visit orrfamilyfarm.com.