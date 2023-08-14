OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The 2024 Farmers’ Almanac wants Oklahomans to bundle up and get ready for a soggy winter.

“People look to for that long range weather. And they look to you and others for the day to day,” said Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmers’ Almanac.

Geiger said he’s been on staff since 1979, for the orange and green almanac, that’s been on shelves since 1818.

“We’re old, 207 years,” said Geiger.

That’s when the first editor, David Young, developed a mathematical formula to predict the weather two years in advance.

“That is applied to sun-spot activity, whether there’s movement or not movement of sunspots, planets positions, the effects the moon has on the earth,” said Geiger.

The Farmers’ Almanac is used to help you know when and what to plant, what days are best for outdoor chores, and when to expect frosts.

This winter, Geiger said make sure you have warm clothes because it’ll be unseasonably cold and stormy.

“We’re saying we’re bringing back the ‘brr,’” said Geiger. “December 1st or the 3rd we talk about a near-blizzard condition. That doesn’t necessarily mean snow, but it does mean a rather significant storm.”

Almanac forecasters are also predicted big storms in January and February.

“We talk about it being frigid. The coldest part I think is the middle part of February,” said Geiger. ”I think there’s going to be one or two storms in march then it will kind of ease into spring.”

Geiger said Oklahomans should expect Spring to start later than usual.

Summer of 2024 is expected to be another scorcher. Then, a change in fall.

“Almost with the start of Fall, the end of September, we start talking about being chilly and a series of wet spells,” said Geiger.

Last year, Geiger said they were on track with their predictions through December.

“Then all of a sudden, when the La Nina kind of fell apart, our predictions weren’t as dramatic as we thought,” said Geiger.

“The Farmers’ Almanac is about as accurate as Punxsutawney Phil,” said News 4’s meteorologist Damien Lodes.

Lodes said in 2023, The Farmers’ Almanac were correct in some precipitation levels.

“The only thing they got right from last year. They said we’d have an above average precip for winter, which technically we did, but we had about half the snow we were supposed to see,” said Lodes. “They said we were going to have a drier summer. The first half of July was the wettest we’ve ever had in Oklahoma City.”

However, weather predictions only take up a few pages of the Almanac. The rest are filled with life hacks, tips on gardening, fishing, and camping, along with small history lessons.

“I think my favorite part of the almanac this year has to be folksy phrases,” said Geiger. “It’s not political, it is strictly something to help you enjoy life and to do things for yourself.”

This year’s annual recipe contest focused on blueberries. Tyler Buss, out of Norman, won second place among seven finalists for his “Alberta’s Blueberry Poppy Seed Cake.”