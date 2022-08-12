LEWISTON, Maine (KFOR) – After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021’s winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.

The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.

Shivery temperatures with average precipitation are predicted for the Sooner State and surrounding states.

Courtesy: Famer’s Almanac

Experts say January 2023 looks to be the stormiest for Texas and Oklahoma, where heavy snow is predicted during the first week.

According to the Almanac, the north-central states are expected to have extremely cold temperatures (possibly 40° below zero!), especially during mid-January.

Unfortunately, a dry winter is predicted for the southwest states, which won’t help the drought situation.

The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac offers 16 months of weather prediction from September 2022 – December 2023.