OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts snow could come a couple weeks before you whip out the turkey for Thanksgiving.

“If you want to know what the weather’s going to be for a wedding next year, a party, a vacation, you need to take look at what we have to say,” said Peter Geiger, the editor of the Almanac for the better part of 40 years.

Geiger said Oklahoma may see snow in the middle of November and a cold end to December. January may be the coldest and stormiest month of the winter.

“I don’t think to the degree that you have the last couple of years, but it’s going to be a little, you’ll feel your cold spells,” said Geiger.

The editor said they predict the weather two years in advance and it’s not by using decades-old weather folklore, like the fuzziness of caterpillars or cutting open persimmon seeds. Geiger said they look to space and a formula originally adapted in 1818 by the founder.

“How the sunspots we’re dealt with impacts weather, the moon impacts weather, and the planets impact weather. But, I would say the moon and sunspots in particular,” said Geiger.

“The farther it is, the harder it is to get that exactly where you want it to go. It’s kind of like throwing darts. If you’re right next to it, it’s easy. If you back up, you might be a little bit further off,” said KFOR’s Meteorologist Aaron Brackett.

Brackett said meteorologists have a different approach. They use satellites and new technology to predict the forecast.

“We’re in what’s called La Nina right now. It means sea surface temperatures thousands of miles away are cooler than average. That actually has a bearing on Oklahoma weather. And historically, that means a drier and more mild winter,” said Brackett.

While Brackett said it’s ambitious for the almanac to predict the weather two years out, the editor said they’ll be sticking with their method.

“I’m told we’re 80% accurate. I think sometimes we’re less, sometimes more. But I think we do a great job,” said Geiger.

Geiger said weather only makes up about 8% of the Farmers’ Almanac. It’s mostly filled with gardening advice and calendars as well as life hacks.