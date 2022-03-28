OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will soon be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

The 2022 season of the Farmers Market at Scissortail Park begins Saturday, April 2.

To kick off the season, organizers say there will be a fitness class, live music, and other family-friendly activities.

Organizers say the market is an exclusive producer-only farmers market, which is a direct-to-consumer marketplace that is only open to Oklahoma producers that raise, grow, or make their products.

“One of the best quality of life attractions a city can offer is a great weekly Saturday Farmer’s Market,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation. “Even better if it is an all producer grown/made market that supports local growers and artisans. Scissortail Park’s Farmer’s Market is such a market and in just a few years, it has become the place to go on Saturday mornings for straight-from-the-farm, fresh produce and many other products from honey to breads, eggs, meats, coffee, wine, flowers, pottery, and much more. As a downtown resident, I almost never miss a Saturday to shop at the market and enjoy its beautiful setting in our amazing Scissortail Park.”

Guests who visit the market at Scissortail Park will be able to choose from close to 60 market members each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April through October.

Customers can shop for local, pasture-raised meats, fresh produce, plants, eggs, raw honey, breads, baked goods, and a variety of art pieces.

Free parking during market hours is available around the perimeter of the park and in special event parking lots. This season, the Silver Flyer will shuttle guests with limited mobility from the parking lot at S.W. 2nd, between Harvey and S. Robinson, across from Paycom Center.

2022 FARMERS MARKET AT SCISSORTAIL PARK VENDOR LIST

PRODUCE

Acadian Family Farm

A + H Urban Farms

Cedar Springs Farm

Crow’s Farm

The Looney Farm

MEATS

Bent Tree Farms (beef, chicken, lamb)

Benjamin Lee Bison (bison)

John’s Farm (organic beef)

ReFarm (regernative beef, pork)

Scissortail Steading (pork)

WH Yardbirds (poultry)

EGGS

Granny Had One

ReFarm

GREENS

Little Bits of Green

MUSHROOMS

*Rotating producers

Half Moon Harvests

Myco Farms

PLANTS

Crow’s Farm

Plant Wisdom Garden Center

Sanctuary Gardens and Wellness

HONEY

Granny Had One



Central Oklahoma Honey Farm

Cody’s Honey Farm

Hall’s Beekeeping

Hozho Honey Farm

Scissortail Honey

*Rotating producers

BAKED GOODS

Bavarian Pretzels

Bui’s Breads

Granny Had One

K’s Bakery

Little Mouse Bakes

Signature Bakery

Trucker Treats

*rotating vendors



Rose Bakery (bi-weekly)

Kiowa Foodie (monthly)

Delish E Sweets (bi-weekly)

READY-TO-EAT FOODS

Acuna Mattata Sandwich Shop (breakfast sandwiches, overnight oats)

David’s Smokin’ BBQ (BBQ sauce and BBQ)

In Any Event (breakfast burritos, quiche, soups)

Just Veg Meals (vegan & vegetarian meals)

Nothin’ But Greens (braised greens)

Soul Harvest Meals (vegan soul food meals)

Wondervan Pops (popsicles)

PACKAGED/PREPARED FOODS

Hank’s Salsa (fresh salsa)

Kettle Popstarts (kettle corn)

Nourished Roots (spices)

Sweet Spirit Foods (jellies, jams, pickles)

Uptown Jerky

Vatsana’s Seafood Hot Sauce

Yummus Hummus

Motley Gourmet (jams, jellies *rotating booth)

BEVERAGES

Roam Coffee Co. (coffee and cold brew)



Black Atlas (coffee)

Catt Springs (spring water)

OKC Soda (local soda)

Stonecloud Brewing (beer)

Timber & Leaf Co. (organic iced teas)

Tiny Bubbles (mimosas)

Wildhorse Canyon Farms (local winery)

Anthem Brewing (local craft beer *rotating booth)



Ntrs Bliss (pressed juices)

ARTISANS

Alice Wolf Stationary (stationery)

Glassy Girls (recycled hanging glass work)

Goodies Unlimited (body products)

H & M Pottery (ceramic dishware/vases)

MoonGlow Maven (candles)

Sage & Elm Apothecary (body products)

Bookish (resold books *rotating booth)

COMMUNITY AND EDUCTION

OKC Beautiful

OK Solar

OK Fungi

OK Humane Society

OSU Master Gardeners

Water4