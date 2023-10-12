EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Scissortail Park officials provided an update on the activities and ongoing preparations for the Farmers Market event this weekend.

Scissortail Park at Farmers Market, Image courtesy Scissortail Park

Event officials say, on Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., the layout has been adjusted.

Please see the attached map listed below for a list of vendors and their locations.

Scissortail Park at Farmers Market, Image courtesy Scissortail Park

Event officials confirm, due to preparations for the free Chris Young concert Saturday night, the stage and plaza will be closed off. All Farmers Market vendors will be set up along the Promenade.

The Market Information Tent will be set up on the Promenade near S. Robinson Avenue and SW 4th Street.

Organizers say yoga or Veggie Valet will unavailable this Saturday, but both will return next Saturday, October 21.

Free parking north of Oklahoma City Boulevard at SW 2nd Street and Thunder Drive will be available from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Any cars parked after 2:00 p.m. must pay to park through the lot’s app.

Next week, on Wednesday, October 18 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. will be the final Mid-Week Farmers Market of the 2023 season located in the Lower Park.

For more information click here.