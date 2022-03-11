MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-dollar heist at a family farmhouse in rural Major County, Okla., left the the whole place ransacked. The thieves are estimated to have made off with more than $15,000 worth of guns and tools.

The crime took place Feb. 16 near Ames, Okla.

The farmhouse owner and avid hunter, Dennis Crawford, tells KFOR that 13 of his guns were stolen. He wonders if the home didn’t have game cameras set up if the suspects would have ever been caught.

“What they didn’t know is we had game cameras up watching the house and the game cameras were actually taking pictures of them,” he said.

Some of the guns that were stolen.

Crawford and the co-owner of the home received pictures from the cameras revealing what appears to have been two or three people on their property.

“They knew exactly what they were looking for,” Crawford said. “They were looking for guns and tools.”

At the time, Crawford was hours away in Dallas where he lives most of the time.

He said the burglars broke through his front door and ransacked his place.

“They picked up all the mattresses, threw them off; I mean, they looked high and low,” he explained. “All the dressers were pulled over. Drawers were went through. I mean, they just went through everything.”

Through the help of the game camera images and at least one witness, Christopher Fraley, Misty Peterman, and Robert Martin were arrested for the crime in neighboring Garfield County. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Enid Police Department assisted the Major County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Misty Peterman, Christopher Fraley and Robert Martin

Fraley and Peterman were charged with felony burglary in the second degree and felony conspiracy. Martin has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting burglary in the second degree.

Major County Undersheriff Wes Mangold said he doesn’t remember their office dealing with a home burglary on this scale before.

“If I had to approximate, I would say somewhere around the ballpark area of $15,000 to $20,000,” Mangold said.

At this point, they’ve only recovered two-thirds of the stolen guns and tools.

“I was devastated,” Crawford said in the aftermath. “The place was just a disaster. I inherited some guns from my father. They’re gone. I don’t know if I’m ever going to get them back. It’s kind of hard to put everything into perspective as far as what we’re going to get back.”

Mangold said while executing their search warrants for this case, they also recovered stolen property associated with other unsolved cases in Garfield County.