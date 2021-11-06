Fatal Accident: Man crushed by vehicles in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man died in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight Saturday when he was crushed by vehicles involved in a crash.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the man was driving in the 5800 block of SW 3rd Street when at around 12:30 a.m. he rear-ended another vehicle.

The two vehicles pulled over in the residential area where the fender bender occurred, which the official said was near a Walmart.

The man was standing between the two vehicles when the back of his vehicle was struck by a moving vehicle.

The impact pushed the man’s vehicle forward, crushing him between it and the vehicle he rear-ended.

The official said the man died from his injuries.

No further details were provided.