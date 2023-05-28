CHANDLER, Okla (KFOR) – A crash in Chandler leaves two people dead and two others in the hospital around 5:15 pm on Saturday near 890 east road. Police believe speed and alcohol were a factor. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Chevy Tahoe was driving west on 890 road when they missed a curve. The report says the car flipped three and a half times before landing upside down.

Highway Patrol says the driver and a 15-year-old passenger were thrown from the car and died where the car crashed. The other two passengers, a 27-year-old and a 15-year-old were badly hurt and taken to the hospital.

When KFOR drove by the area today, marks could be seen on the road from the car and glass on the side of the road.

KFOR spoke with a neighbor who took photos showing the car flipped over and police blocking the road. The neighbor says the road was closed for at least 3 hours.

Car flipped in crash on 890 road

Highway Patrol says the crash was caused by the driver being under the influence, unsafe speeds, and that all four people in the car were not wearing a seat belt.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says deadly crashes on Oklahoma Highways significantly went up in the past year. The most recent numbers say more than 700 people died in collisions in 2021. More than half of those who died were not wearing a seat belt.



