Father, 2 kids narrowly miss being hit by SUV that crashed into Oklahoma City apartment after driver was shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A North Oklahoma City family is catching their breath after a shooting victim crashed his SUV into their apartment Monday night.

The family that lives at the Village at Stratford Apartments, near Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue, told KFOR they want to remain anonymous but did share what happened from their perspective.

The woman who lives there said she had called her sleeping husband at about 9:30 p.m. to bring her some food at work. She’s thanking God because while he was making the delivery, a man slammed into their master bedroom in his Chevy Tahoe.

Photo goes with story
A vehicle after it crashed into an Oklahoma City apartment.

The family’s two young daughters were sleeping in the bedroom next to it, remaining unhurt.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials reported that Alex Brown was the man who crashed into the building at about 10 p.m. He was bleeding with a gunshot wound to the face. In the SUV with him were a firearm and a large amount of marijuana. He was taken to the hospital.

As of Tuesday night, police haven’t released what led to the shooting or the crash, or even who shot Brown.

As for the family who lives in the apartment, they’ve been given a new apartment to live in at the complex. They’re thankful none of them were hurt and that they have renter’s insurance.

