CALUMET, Okla. (KFOR) – A Minnesota man is now facing murder charges in Canadian County after investigators allege he purchased the drugs that caused his own daughter’s deadly overdose.

Tragedy struck on quiet South Walls Avenue in Calumet on February 11.

Canadian County deputies said 31-year-old Stormie Jasmine Graves was found “cold to the touch, and rigid,” surrounded by “multiple pieces of tin foil.”

Investigators noted, “one piece was on the entertainment center and appeared to have an unknown brown substance on it and the other piece was located on a chair that was nect [sic] to Ms. Graves body.”

Investigators said a friend tried to administer Narcan to Graves, but it was too late.

Deputies later questioned her father, George Graves, who allegedly told investigators he traveled to a motel in Bethany to purchase the fentanyl for $60 before heading back to Calumet.

Graves told investigators he mixed the powder with water, calling the mixture “rinse,” and they “smoked it from a strip of aluminum foil with a Bic ink pen barrel.”

Online court records show there is now a warrant for Grave’s arrest.

As News 4 and media nationwide have reported, fentanyl and other opioid overdoses are on the rise in Oklahoma and across the country.

Bonnie Campo, with the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, said 300,000 Oklahomans are experiencing substance abuse disorder.

“If you’re using substances, do not use them alone, especially whenever you expect fentanyl, because just a little bit can be deadly. You need someone there that can intervene and get you connected to first responders. And since we are seeing 80% of overdoses occur in the home, according to the CDC, we know that 40% of them had a bystander present,” said Campo.

The department’s main focus is getting patients connected to treatment facilities across the state.

“They can call or text 988. Say ‘I’m experiencing this. I need to talk to someone what’s in my area?'” said Campo.

The Canadian County Sheriff was unable to speak with News 4 Monday.

According to the Jail’s inmate search Graves has not been arrested yet.