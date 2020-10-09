Father of 12-year-old killed in Midwest City apartment shooting remembers his son ahead of funeral

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed 12-year-old Roland Jones at a Midwest City apartment complex last week.

His father says his funeral is Saturday, and he can’t help but think about the last time he saw his son.

“He kind of…he kind of looked back at me and smiled,” Roy Jones said. “That’s the last thing that I always see, and then he left.”

Roy says they were coming back from his uncle’s funeral when he and Roland got into a small argument. That’s when Roland left. Roy later reported his son as a runaway to police, only to later get a call with news he never expected to hear

Investigators say Roland was shot and killed while hanging out with a group of kids at a Midwest City apartment complex.

“I just didn’t think and realize that God would take him so soon,” Roy said.

Roland was the youngest of six. Roy says his son loved sports. He loved boxing, basketball and he was looking forward to starting track next year.

“I couldn’t wait to at least sit up in the stand and shout, ‘Hey, man, come on!’ Win or lose,” Roy said. “Just the fatherhood part of it. Seeing what kind of sports, what kind of athlete he would be. He may not even like track. I just want to see him.”

Roland would have turned 13 on October 20. Instead of celebrating his birthday, his family will honor him with a candlelight memorial at Devine Wisdom Worship Center Church in Midwest City.

“Let’s not allow his life to be taken in vain. We want to stop this, we want this to be the last family to have to go through this right here,” Pastor Theodis Manning said. “It needs to stop right here.”

The family is asking for donations to help pay for the funeral. You can take donations to Devine Wisdom Worship Center Church. Donations can also be made at this GoFundMe page that was set up for the family.

