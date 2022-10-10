OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

When the officers arrived, they discovered the victim.

“One person was found deceased,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Obviously, we’re in the very early stages of the investigation.”

A woman at the scene told KFOR the victim was her 41-year-old son, who was also a father of four. She claimed he lived with her and had no idea why he was at the motel.

Quirk said at this time, the police don’t know either.

“I know that it was multiple shots that rang out,” said Quirk

The Plaza Inn is no stranger to the authorities.

Officers were called out to investigate several homicides, accusations of trafficking, arson, and other violent cases over the past several years.

“I know that we’ve responded to more than one homicide at this particular location, but right now, there’s no reason to believe they’re correlated,” said Quirk.

On July 12, a 43-year-old man was taken off life support after police said he sustained severe head trauma at the Plaza Inn.

Christopher Canada and Jamie Jack Oklahoma County Detention Center

On April 2, Christopher Canada and Jamie Jack were arrested for allegedly assaulting Marcus Moorer at Plaza Inn.



He was left in a ravine but died two weeks later in the hospital on April 12.

Monday’s homicide investigation is the latest case connected to the Plaza Inn.

So far, no arrests have been made, and investigators don’t have a description of the shooter.