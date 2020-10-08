Father of girl who died in metro house explosion going into surgery for injuries suffered during explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Shawn Maguire, who survived a house explosion that killed his daughter and seriously injured his wife and son, is going into surgery to receive treatment for the injuries he suffered during the explosion.

Shawn Maguire posted a YouTube video on Thursday, saying that he was going into surgery to receive a skin graft on his shoulder.

“I’m nervous, I’m scared. [The hospital] just reduced their visitors again. It’s been a hard go today, so I’m just going to ask for your prayers. I really miss my daughter and have not been able to cry or grieve much,” Maguire said as he began to weep. “Because I haven’t been able to drink and it hydrates you…so…thank you for praying, thank you for your love.”

Shawn said in the video that his son Hayden is also going to need a skin graft.

“People want to know what we need, we lost everything, so we need prayers and we need…everything…we just love you guys and thank you so much for your support,” Maguire said at the end of the video.

Shawn’s YouTube message was posted on the family’s GoFundMe page, which, so far, has raised just over $195,000 toward a $250,000 goal.

The explosion occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 24. Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters rushed to an area near Northeast 140th Street and Midwest Boulevard and found a house completely destroyed, reduced to thousands upon thousands of pieces of debris.

“I hear people screaming outside. There was a large explosion. I think someone’s house exploded,” a woman can be heard saying while on the phone with 911.

The Maguire family was inside the house when it suddenly exploded.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

Neighbors rushed to the family’s aid, helping Shawn, his wife Tanda and their son Hayden.

“We heard Shawn, the dad crying because he couldn’t find his family and he couldn’t see. We helped him through the street. Another neighbor helped the mother, the wife. And another neighbor helped the son. And then we couldn’t find the daughter,” Patti Wommer said.

Tragically, Tanda and Shawn’s 14-year-old daughter Berklee died in the blast.

Tanda recorded a personal message on Tuesday, tearfully thanking supportive community members for their prayers and support.

“I just wanted to talk a minute and…thank everybody…for what you’ve done for our family. We’ve been overwhelmed with love. You’ve provided everything that we need and more. I just want to ask that you continue to pray for us. Pray for our physical healing and…just pray for our hearts. Just continue to love each other the way that you’ve loved us. And I hope I get to thank each one of you personally. So thank you,” Tanda said in the message that was posted on YouTube.

Shawn recorded a video from his hospital bed on Sunday, weeping as he recalled his daughter’s death and the emotional and physical pain caused by the explosion. He thanked Nellie, a hospital staff member who appeared with him in the video, for the constant kindness and care she had given him. Shawn said Nellie’s hand was the first hand he remembered holding after he learned that his daughter did not survive, and that God’s presence was felt through her grasp.

“I just want to give glory to God because in the worst season of my life and my family’s life…He’s still real, He still shows up, even when you have no idea where, even when you’re scared to death. I really did not know if I was going to make it, God still shows up,” Shawn said.

Fire officials determined a fireplace log lighter may have caused the explosion. The log lighter was possibly installed before the family moved into the home.

The Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office says in addition to the loss of life, the explosion caused more than $800,000 in property damage.

The blast caused significant damage to seven homes.

“This is a profound tragedy and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those affected,” said Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein.

