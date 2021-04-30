Father of Oklahoma store clerk who was shot and killed speaks about tragic death

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The father of a Duncan, Okla., convenience store clerk who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning spoke with KFOR about his son’s tragic death.

Malaki Stone was shot to death at the Chisolm Corner gas station, located near 9th and Bois D’Arc in Duncan.

Police captured the suspected killer, 18-year-old Samuel Varela, that same day.

Ron Fitzgerald and his wife Becca took in Stone when he was 16. He needed a place to stay.

“He was with us for a year before he actually smiled for the first time,” Fitzgerald said. “It was great. I mean, we went on a family vacation, we went to Turner Falls, we got cabins, and it was the fondest memories that we had with him out there, because it was the first time he actually opened up and showed affection, a smile. It was ‘mom and dad,’ it wasn’t ‘Ron and Becca.’”

Malaki Stone

Fitzgerald said Stone loved his job and enjoyed speaking with people.

Varela is also suspected of robbing Stripes gas station that same morning while wearing a mask and hoodie. He allegedly showed the Stripes clerk a gun and stole lottery tickets. He also acted suspicious at a nearby Love’s convenience store that same morning, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told KFOR on Tuesday.

Police searched for the suspect following the robbery, checking convenience stores. During the search, an officer entered Chisolm Corner and found Stone dead inside.

Detectives are still working to ascertain Varela’s motive in allegedly killing Stone.