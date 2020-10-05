Father recovering, moved from ICU after Oklahoma house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma father is now speaking publicly about a shocking tragedy that claimed the life of his 14-year-old daughter.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 24, Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters were called to a home explosion near N.E. 140th and Midwest Blvd.

“I hear people screaming outside. There was a large explosion. I think someone’s house exploded,” a woman can be heard saying while on the phone with 911.

Officials soon learned that a family of four was inside the house when it suddenly exploded.

“The dad kept saying he plugged in the coffee pot and he was electrocuted. Obviously, he wasn’t electrocuted but he was shocked and the house blew up,” Patti Wommer said.

Neighbors rushed in to help Shawn Maguire, Tanda Maguire, and their son, Hayden.

“We heard Shawn, the dad crying because he couldn’t find his family and he couldn’t see. We helped him through the street. Another neighbor helped the mother, the wife. And another neighbor helped the son. And then we couldn’t find the daughter,” Wommer said.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do for 14-year-old Berklee Maguire, who was killed in the blast.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

Officials determined the explosion was caused by a fireplace log lighter that might have been installed before the family even moved into the home.

One week after the explosion, Tanda and Hayden were released from the hospital and are recovering.

Mother, Tanda and son, Hayden Maguire sit in hospital room together just days after their house exploded, killing 14-year-old Berklee and critically injuring father, Shawn

This weekend, friends and family members announced that Shawn Maguire was moved out of the ICU.

“I literally did not know if I was going to make it,” Shawn Maguire said in a video posted to the family’s GoFundMe account.

Shawn Maguire also took his first steps using a walker in the hospital.

As they focus on recovery, some of the financial burden has been lifted off of the family.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $172,000 for the family’s recovery and medical expenses.

“We are so grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support. Continue praying for our family and know that we are praying for all of you,” a statement from the Maguire family read.

