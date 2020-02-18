Father seeks answers after son killed in drive-by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The father of a man who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in early February is hoping someone who knows anything about the person who fired those shots comes forward. 

Back on February 3rd, OKCPD officers were called to a drive-by shooting at a home near NE 36th and Lincoln.

Officials say 24-year-old Alex Michael Harge died from his injuries in the shooting.

34-year-old Joshua Rogers and 23-year-old Cleevan Reed showed up to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both treated and released.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Harge’s father spoke to News 4 on Tuesday. He is wanting answers to help with closure. 

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

