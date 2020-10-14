Father who survived metro house explosion released from hospital, pain from loss of daughter remains excruciating

Shawn and Tanda Maguire grieve at the ruins of their home. (Photo from video posted on Maguire family’s GoFundMe page)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Shawn Maguire, who survived a house explosion that killed his daughter and seriously injured his wife and son, is now out of the hospital, but the pain and loss he feels is still excruciating.

Shawn went into surgery late last week to receive a skin graft on his shoulder.

“I’m nervous, I’m scared. [The hospital] just reduced their visitors again. It’s been a hard go today, so I’m just going to ask for your prayers. I really miss my daughter and have not been able to cry or grieve much,” Maguire said prior to the surgery as he began to weep. “Because I haven’t been able to drink and it hydrates you…so…thank you for praying, thank you for your love.”

It was a challenging day for Shawn, but he is now discharged from the hospital.

The pain he feels for all that he has lost – his 14-year-old daughter Berklee, as well as the home he shared with his wife Tanda and their two children – is both heavy and sharp.

“Today, I got discharged, which was a mixed blessing. Part of it was…so glad to get out of the hospital, the other part was I didn’t have a home to go to, and I didn’t have my same family to go to as well,” Shawn said in a video he uploaded to YouTube.

A good friend of Shawn’s picked him up from the hospital.

Shawn said his son Hayden, who was also in the explosion, is recovering from a skin graft operation that he underwent on Monday.

“[The surgery] went well, he’s just in a lot of pain with his grafts and all the pain that is required to try to heal from that,” Shawn said.

Five sites on Hayden’s body were grafted. Shawn had two sites grafted.

Shawn visited the ruins of his destroyed family home in the area of Northeast 140th Street and Midwest Boulevard after being released from the hospital on Tuesday.

“When I first got there I looked around and I knew there was no way anybody survives this. There was planks in the trees, wires everywhere,” Shawn said.

But as devastating as the loss of his home was, it did not compare to the loss of his daughter.

“I just fell to my knees and they had to lift me up…I just want my little girl back,” Shawn said as he cried. “My wife showed up later and we were able to grieve for the first time together at the site. I pray nobody ever goes through this.”

Shawn’s YouTube message was posted on the family’s GoFundMe page, which, so far, has raised just over $201,000 toward a $250,000 goal.

The explosion occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 24. Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters rushed to the scene and found the Maguires’ house completely destroyed, reduced to thousands upon thousands of pieces of debris.

“I hear people screaming outside. There was a large explosion. I think someone’s house exploded,” a woman can be heard saying while on the phone with 911.

The Maguire family was inside the house when it suddenly exploded.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

Neighbors rushed to the family’s aid, helping Shawn, Tanda and Hayden.

“We heard Shawn, the dad crying because he couldn’t find his family and he couldn’t see. We helped him through the street. Another neighbor helped the mother, the wife. And another neighbor helped the son. And then we couldn’t find the daughter,” Patti Wommer said.

Tragically, Berklee died in the blast.

Tanda recorded a personal message last week, tearfully thanking community members for their prayers and support.

“I just wanted to talk a minute and…thank everybody…for what you’ve done for our family. We’ve been overwhelmed with love. You’ve provided everything that we need and more. I just want to ask that you continue to pray for us. Pray for our physical healing and…just pray for our hearts. Just continue to love each other the way that you’ve loved us. And I hope I get to thank each one of you personally. So thank you,” Tanda said in the message that was posted on YouTube.

Shawn recorded a video from his hospital bed, weeping as he recalled his daughter’s death and the emotional and physical pain caused by the explosion. He thanked Nellie, a hospital staff member who appeared with him in the video, for the constant kindness and care she had given him. Shawn said Nellie’s hand was the first hand he remembered holding after he learned that his daughter did not survive, and that God’s presence was felt through her grasp.

“I just want to give glory to God because in the worst season of my life and my family’s life…He’s still real, He still shows up, even when you have no idea where, even when you’re scared to death. I really did not know if I was going to make it, God still shows up,” Shawn said.

The support of community members has been vital to the Maguires’ recovery in the wake of the terrible tragedy.

“People want to know what we need, we lost everything, so we need prayers and we need…everything…we just love you guys and thank you so much for your support,” Maguire said in a video last week.

Fire officials determined a fireplace log lighter may have caused the explosion. The log lighter was possibly installed before the family moved into the home.

The Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office says in addition to the loss of life, the explosion caused more than $800,000 in property damage.

The blast caused significant damage to seven homes.

“This is a profound tragedy and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those affected,” said Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein.

LATEST HEADLINES: