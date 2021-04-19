Faulty fan motor causes Oklahoma County Detention Center to fill with smoke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A faulty fan on an air conditioning unit caused the Oklahoma County Detention Center to fill with smoke.

Around midnight, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the jail after smoke started filling up the jail’s ground floor.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were initially concerned that a fire had started inside the facility.

However, they soon realized it was a fan motor overheating on an A/C unit.

Fortunately, no one was injured and no evacuations were necessary.

