Faulty fuel gauge to blame for plane’s crash landing in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a faulty fuel gauge is to blame for a plane crash landing in a field in El Reno on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, emergency crews responded to the crash landing in a field near Smith and Airport Rd., just off I-40.

In all, there were seven people on board when the aircraft went down. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officials say the plane ran out of fuel after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City. The pilot told investigators that he thought he had enough fuel since they had just taken off.

The plane was originally headed to Taos, New Mexico.

